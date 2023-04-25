Editorial | Africa turns eastward

Led by the United States, the West, China and Russia are vying for power to determine Africa’s political future. Africa’s medium-sized powers remind us that they also have their own say.

Afrika’s political future is rapidly reshaping. Africa’s key regional players – such as Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria – are looking for a place to play in the great power struggle between the United States, China and also Russia. Still, some African countries want to stay in the stands without choosing a side. That is why Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia, does not get much sympathy from African countries.

There is a battle for souls going on, and the West is not winning. China, with its investment banks and money, is firmly entrenched in the African economy. Russia with its Wagner soldiers confuses the situation in dozens of African conflicts. The countries of the Persian Gulf and Turkey are also active in Africa.

Europe would like a share of Africa’s growth and resources, as well as power in defining the continent’s political direction. From Africa, Europe also wants solidarity with Ukraine, although it is difficult for many in Africa to understand why. Africa has its own conflicts – which is certainly true.

Europe’s Africa strategies are motivated by self-interest, as crises in Africa are always reflected in Europe. Africa is part of the problems as well as their solutions, whether it is terrorism, migration, food security or the climate crisis. However, especially the medium-sized African powers remind the West that they are happy to take care of Africa’s direction themselves.

OFas an atomic country, Finland cannot externalize itself from Africa’s development and crises. The United States expects a strong commitment to Africa’s stability from its allies. Turkey also reminded Finland of this in the NATO process.

President Sauli Niinistö is currently on a state visit to South Africa and Namibia. At the same time, a crisis is unfolding in Sudan.

Western countries are evacuating their citizens from Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, from which twenty Finnish citizens have also been evacuated. The West pulls its people out of the country and leaves behind a rapidly filling vacuum. Wagner is already there.

The evacuation of Khartoum cannot be directly compared to the escape from Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, but the cities have more in common than a chaotic security situation. The sudden departures of the West are to the mind of Russia and China.

The evacuations speak of the West’s pessimism: Sudan is on the brink of civil war, and the situation is out of control. Two generals are taking a measure of each other, one of whom leads the Sudanese armed forces and the other the paramilitary group RSF. The setting is much the same as in the divided Libya. In Sudan, too, Russia’s Wagner mercenary army is deep in the heart of the crisis and is hustling on both sides of the front.

In Sudan, Russia is interested in the control of the gold mines and the port of Port Sudan, because Russia wants a base in the Red Sea. In general, Russia is interested in chaos and evicting the West from the playing field.

The fate of Sudan is attached to Finland, for example, through the fact that Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Vihr) mediated the civil war in Darfur as a representative of the EU.

ENiinistö, who is visiting Africa, is on the same page as the leaders of the West are in Africa. The West expects African countries to adhere to the rules of international politics, as they also protect Africa’s political and economic interests.

However, South Africa is a difficult partner. The ANC, which ruled the country since the end of apartheid, lost the goals of its freedom struggle and drove the country into crisis. The previously strong relationship with the European Union has weakened and the old relationship with Russia has strengthened.

Right now, the West’s message lacks credibility. Whatever the West was aiming for in Sudan, it was not achieved. The evacuations from Khartoum send a strong but hopefully wrong signal: when the situation is dire, the West leaves.

