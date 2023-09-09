Editorial | Advancing Ukraine needs support on two fronts

Ukraine has been able to report positive news from the front, as its troops have advanced through Russia’s first line. However, there are still big challenges and sacrifices ahead. As losses increase, Ukrainians’ tolerance for corruption decreases.

The breakthrough is important in many ways. It is known that this is Ukraine’s first more permanent breakthrough to the other side of the defense line that Russia has been building for months, so it will facilitate progress. Russia has built a total of three defense lines in the occupied Ukrainian territories, but according to the Ukrainian military leadership, Russia used 80 percent of its resources for the first two.