Editorial | Adding local agreement may already have more value as a barter item than as a law

The employability of the reform regarding local bargaining is unproven – as is the claim that working conditions would deteriorate from increasing local bargaining.

Bdespite the strikes, allitus continues its labor market reforms unwaveringly. One of these controversial reforms, the facilitation of local bargaining, was introduced on Thursday.

The goal is that working conditions could be agreed upon regardless of whether the employer is a member of the employers' association. An agreement would be possible even if the employees had not chosen a shop steward from among themselves.

The board would have made it possible not only for the shop steward, representative and the entire staff to agree, but also for the employee representative selected for the purpose of agreement. The working group removed this representative, chosen for the same purpose, from the group of possible negotiators.

Trade unions have also opposed this labor market reform. They justify their opposition by saying that negotiating is a skill and shop stewards have that skill. It goes without saying that the unions want to reach out to workplaces through the shop steward system. It's also about power.

Unions claim that when expanding, local bargaining weakens working conditions. The government, on the other hand, calculates that increasing local agreements will increase employment. Both arguments are difficult to verify.

The business research institute Etla did a little less than a year ago statement, which investigated what followed when the forest industry and the software industry switched from union-specific to company-specific agreements. The report said that the impact on wages was small. Verification of employment effects is difficult. It is difficult to isolate the effect of increasing local bargaining from other factors affecting employment.

In this labor market battle, a new way of evaluating the value of the reform will be measured. Would this slightly uncertain value of adding local bargaining be a government commodity when negotiating to end the cycle of strikes? Would it have more value as a barter item than as a law.

