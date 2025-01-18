Since the Government decided to return the State to the capital of Telefónica, the fate of José María Álvarez-Pallete at the head of the company was cast. Since September 2023, when the Saudi STC announced that it would buy 9.9 percent of the operator and its executive president crossed half the world to meet its new shareholders, the Government’s lack of confidence in the direction of the company has been more How obvious. Thus, almost a quarter of a century after the socialist Felipe González began its privatization, the State returned to the capital of the company with 10 percent, an operation that was completed in May 2024 with an investment of around the 2,100 million euros.

A little over a year ago, ABC invited Pedro Sánchez’s Executive to explain in Congress the true motivations for this operation, an appearance that never took place. Unfortunately, the rest of the parliamentary political forces have not shown to be very interested in the use made of taxpayers’ money, nor in the Government’s reasons for meddling in the capital of a private company. The Lower House has not been able to form an opinion on whether Pedro Sánchez made this decision to protect “the strategic interests of Spain” – as Vice President Nadia Calviño said at the time – or if it is another step in his drive to occupy the institutions, a strategy that in this case goes beyond the margins of the public to settle in the heart of the Ibex 35.

If there were already abundant indications that it was not the first – the Government had sufficient legal tools, blessed by the European Union to veto or condition the participation of foreign capital in the company – the proposal that Marc Murtra, a member of the PSC and current non-executive president of Indra, being the next president of Telefónica in place of Álvarez-Pallete confirms the political bias of an operation that the market will hardly understand starting this Monday, no matter how much repeat that Pallete wanted to retire. Murtra’s professional profile, as was already demonstrated during the cumbersome process by which the Government imposed him at the head of Indra, raises alarm bells for good corporate governance, and will continue to do so. As was confirmed then, his presence as a manager is incompatible with the criteria of an independent and professional council.

However, the Executive has persisted in proposing it through SEPI, knowing that it has the Saudis, of whom it initially distrusted, as faithful allies, and that Caixa, which has around another 10 percent of the company, will support him, although Fainé does not want to signify himself or appear as an indispensable element in the operation. The omens, it is true, were not the best: last year the Government already placed Carlos Ocaña, an executive of Real Madrid and a friend of Pedro Sánchez, in the governing body of Telefónica, which offered indications of the lack of modesty. achieved in the conquest of Telefónica. The unexpected death of Javier Echenique, an advisor highly appreciated by Pallete, could have altered the balance and accelerated the coup. The truth is that, before economic nationalism is validated by Brussels as a defensive strategy in a world dominated by geopolitics, Spain contemplates the worst side of it: the one that supplants the national interest with that of the friends of power.