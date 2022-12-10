Editorial | A two percent increase is hardly enough for wage earners

Negotiations stall when a new collective agreement is not reached in the technology industry. Other sectors are now waiting for Teollisuusliitto’s solutions.

Open the number of existing collective bargaining will probably increase at the turn of the year and in January. At the turn of the year, the Teollisuusliito’s contract in the chemical industry expires, and at the end of January, the Automotive and Transport Workers’ Union’s numerous contracts in car transport and ports expire.

The negotiations between the Technology Industry Employers Association and the sector’s wage earners’ organizations are progressing slowly, if at all. On the eve of Independence Day, the negotiations of the employer’s association with the Senior Executives (YTN) from Akava broke down.

On the other hand, the negotiations with the SAK Industrial Union, the most important in the technology sector, which represents the employees, will not continue until a week before Christmas. It is highly unlikely that a new contract would be signed before the turn of the year or even by the end of the year.

Negotiations break down in different areas due to disagreements about salary increases – and also because the employer side wants to stick to the usual order of progression.

Helsingin Sanomat (7.12.) according to the information, employers in the technology industry offered salary increases of two percent to senior employees for the next year. The general increase for everyone would be 0.7 percent. The employer would share the remaining 1.3 percent however he wanted. In addition, there would have been a one-time installment of 0.7 percent. The offer was not valid for YTN. It is unlikely that it will work for other unions in the current inflation conditions.

The employer side has emphasized that salary increases in Germany have been handled in one-off installments in recent years. They do not remain in the salary bases to increase salaries in later years. In itself, a one-off payment is a valid solution if the future of the economy is uncertain – and it is at the moment.

Inflation is around eight percent this year. Next year’s inflation is predicted to be four to five percent. The salaried side demands that even part of the declining purchasing power be compensated by wage increases, even though the salaried employees do not expect full inflation compensation. Real earnings are falling – there’s nothing you can do about it.

In the summer, a salary solution was agreed upon for the municipalities and the welfare regions, which ties the future increases of the municipal sector to the increases of the industry, even higher than the increases of the industry by a percentage point. Riku Aalto, chairman of Teollisuusliitto, has commented bitterly on the connection of the municipal sector to wage increases in industry. The industrial union feels that it also has to carry the personnel of municipalities and welfare regions on its back.

Salary side has at no point recognized the model driven by the employers, in which the large export unions open a round of negotiations and determine the upper limit of wage increases. Now the employer side seems to be half-heartedly pushing the negotiations to that situation. In the negotiation field, nothing seems to move until the technology industry has received an agreement. For example, the large ski centers are on strike just in time for the Christmas season.

In this situation, Teollisuusliitto and the Technology Industry Employers are like two trawlers pulling an unnecessarily large seine between them and behind them, Teollisuusliitto albeit somewhat reluctantly.

More stuff accumulates at the bottom of the bag as old contracts in different fields expire. The weight of the seine increases, so lifting the catch onto the deck may require extra effort.

As Riku Aalto said at the Council of the Finnish Confederation of Industry at the end of November, the situation is starting to resemble the centralized revenue solutions of previous years. Although with the difference that the negotiations are not led by SAK and other central organizations but by export unions.

