Editorial A tolerant society is stronger and safer

A tolerant society is stronger and safer

Finland will not be indifferent from the event through which energy and help are sought by populist and contradictory claims that equal therapy and standing of cultural, spiritual or sexual minorities would weaken the place of the bulk.

Rainbow flags are flying at Helsinki Metropolis Corridor this week in honor of the Helsinki Delight occasion.­

European Union is at the moment getting ready the primary technique on equality between sexual and gender minorities. There’s a actual want for the technique, and it doesn’t stem solely from the best way through which Poland, Hungary and Romania are at the moment limiting minority rights.