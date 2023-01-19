Editorial | A tolerable agreement was reached with Transla

The social and health committee of the Parliament approved the report on reforming the translation law. The important law will next be voted on by the parliament.

The trans law passed the social and health committee’s important bottleneck on Thursday. At the request of the committee’s coalition members, a section was added to the law, according to which the legal gender cannot be changed more than once a year without a special reason.

The change was cosmetic, because the supporters of the law obviously do not aim for gender to be changed like clothes. However, they would not have wanted to write the matter into law, because it suggests that such a danger exists – which, in their opinion, is offensive to trans people.

However, politics is the art of the possible, and this was what was now possible. Coincidentally, both the center and the coalition had representatives of the parties’ conservative wings in the social and health committee, so without changes the majority would not have been able to pass the law.

Trans was agreed in the government program. The proposal brought to the Parliament was already a compromise, because in it the legal correction of gender was limited to adults. It was not enough for the centre, which demanded even stricter formulations in the law. In practice, some centrists just wanted to be able to vote against the law. Such procrastination does not strengthen trust in the center as a government partner. However, it is believed that the law will pass in the parliamentary vote with the support of the coalition members.

The passage of the Trans Act would be important for trans people, but also a relief for politicians. The need to change the law has been evident since 2017, when Finland’s forced sterilizations were condemned by the European Court of Human Rights as a violation of human rights.

Translai’s drivers saw that a small response was now better than letting the matter expire: the clock is ticking, and the next government may be worse than the current one in terms of goals.

The same is the arrangement in the equally important Sámi District Act. Would there be a thread on it too, pulling the skein open?

