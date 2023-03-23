Editorial | A thin agreement ended the train strike

Passenger traffic will return to almost normal during Friday.

MThe locomotive drivers’ strike that started on Saturday will end on Friday morning. Both the Rautatieala Union (Rau), which represents the employees, and the Service Industry Employers (Palta), which represents the employers, accepted the negotiation result reached on Wednesday under the leadership of national conciliator Anu Sajavaara.

The fourth attempt finally brought a result to the labor dispute. Rau’s representative council had previously rejected two settlement proposals and one negotiation result. The rejection of the negotiation result can be interpreted as distrust towards Rau’s management. Labor Minister Tuula Haatainen (sd) postponed the start of the train strike by two weeks.

The wage increases in the agreement are in accordance with the so-called general line: a total of six percent general increases in two years and a 0.25 percent organizational installment.

Pan agreement had already been reached on the beginnings. The negotiations mainly focused on the weekly rest period for locomotive drivers, which was slightly extended. In addition, a working group will be established for occupational well-being – such as the coordination of work and leisure time.

The extension of the weekly rest period was first planned to be completely postponed for the working group to consider, and such a recording caused Rau’s representative board to reject the previous negotiation result. According to Rau’s recent press release, previous bad experiences with teamwork have eroded the employees’ trust in records. It is usually customary to bury topics that have caused disputes in working groups.

Even a short train strike messed up commuting traffic, at least in the capital region. That happens easily when a public service sector goes on strike.

Towards Thursday night, the Pami strike of the Service Trade Union also started in the real estate service sector. The effects of that strike will begin to be seen and felt more widely only over time, if the strike drags on for a long time.

