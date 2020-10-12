Even though it is not fully respected, the humanitarian truce declared on Saturday in Nagorno-Karabakh is good news. Since September 27, Azerbaijan had launched an offensive to recover the Armenian-speaking territories that it lost during a war between 1988 and 1994 in favor of the dissolution of the USSR and which are, de facto, administered by the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh. Representatives of Armenia, backer of Artsakh, and those of Azerbaijan met on Friday for talks that resulted in a ceasefire. This should allow exchanges of prisoners and bodies, but also, according to the sponsor of the meeting Sergey Lavrov, the head of Russian diplomacy, open discussions “To quickly reach a peaceful settlement” of the dispute.

Clashes continued over the weekend. But the diplomatic ballet too: Zohrab Mnatsakanian, Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs, was in Moscow on Monday to meet the mediators of the Minsk group (United States, France and Russia).

This region, like all the periphery of Russia, is a land of confrontation between powers. This is evidenced by the very strong involvement with Azerbaijan of a Turkey which aspires to restore Ottoman influence under the leadership of a Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the grip of internal difficulties. The delivery of arms to the two belligerents by Moscow in recent years also bears witness to this. Non-interference must once again be used to find the path to peace. Other prerequisites are also: the right of peoples to self-determination, which led the Armenians of Azerbaijan to reject the supervision of Baku at the end of the Soviet Union. But as in other areas of the world, humiliation cannot be used as a solution: certain Azeri territories are occupied by the forces of the Republic of Artsakh to serve as a glacis. Their fate will also have to be the subject of negotiations, because in a climate of exacerbated nationalism, everyone is seeking his victory.