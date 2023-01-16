Editorial | A salary solution is sought without great haste

In addition to the technology industry, contracts are piling up for other sectors as well. The plug may not be opened during January, and in some areas the dispute may continue until the spring parliamentary elections.

Show it seems that the negotiations between the technology industry and the chemical industry will go at least to the end of January, possibly to the middle of February. And at the same time, contracts in other sectors are already starting to expire.

At the end of January, Pami’s contract in the field of trade ends. The agreement between the ACP transport sectors and, above all, stevedores, which is vital for the export industry, also expires at the end of January. A stevedores’ strike would stop exports from Finland and imports to Finland.

The AKT board meets next Friday. Then the union may announce industrial action. However, the strike warning must be given two weeks in advance, so stevedores cannot go on strike immediately when the current contract expires at the turn of the month. Instead of a full-scale strike, AKT may use a slightly milder means of pressure at first, such as a ban on overtime.

However, until the end of January, there will be peace in the ports. Until then, even milder means of industrial action are not allowed, but after that they can be introduced quickly, as no advance notice is required.

The negotiations in the technology industry started leisurely at the end of last summer, and the pace has remained leisurely. After all, the negotiations are already nearing their end: the magnitude of the wage increases, the method of distribution and the length of the contract period are yet to be agreed upon.

There is still a considerable difference of opinion regarding the size of the wage increases. SAK’s unions aim for wage increases “comparable to Germany”. In Germany, 8.5 percent increases in two years have been agreed upon for industry. In Finland, the employer’s offer has reportedly been around two percent.

in Finland the dangers of excessive salary increases are known. The wage auction of 2007–2008 hurt Finland’s competitiveness at a critical moment, and a heavy price was paid for it. Last year’s labor struggle in the nursing sector brought to the surface the fears that Finland will fall into the same pit for the second time. The concern was increased by the strange agreement of the municipal sector, which tied the wages of the municipal sector to the negotiations of the industry.

Finland’s competitiveness has improved in recent years, and we don’t want to tarnish it. Fortunately, both sides of the labor market table know how to read numbers well, so a reasonable solution may still be found, as long as a little steam has been let off.

According to the European Commission’s estimate, salaries in the euro area will rise by around five percent. In Finland, the sliding scale raises wages by 0.5–1 percent, so the wage increases could eventually settle somewhere between three and four percent – unless something special is invented because of the municipal sector, which is in the back burner.

“ SAK has clearly tightened its grip.

Traditionally, employee unions want the largest possible share of wage increases to be distributed to everyone as future general increases. That’s one reason to join a union.

The employer side, on the other hand, wants to share as much of the increases as possible in installments that can be agreed upon for each company. Without separate conditions for the distribution of raises, the employer could distribute the raises to whom and how he wants. On the other hand, local contracts can leave more room for wage increases in successful companies.

The situation will probably stand for a long time. The fact that Teollisuusliitto and the employer’s association have recently held meetings once a week tells us something about the intensity of the negotiations. The industrial union’s large advisory board includes shop stewards from workplaces, and they sometimes have to do real work.

For the parliamentary elections there is less than three months. The contentious labor market situation can continue until then, and in some sectors it probably will.

SAK has clearly tightened its grip on employers throughout the summer, autumn and winter. In SAK, the Sdp and the left-wing coalition hold power tenaciously. Coincidence or not, the labor market situation may also be on the agenda of the election debates.

A small conflict with the employers – and for that matter also the coalition – could do good for the electoral enthusiasm of the supporters of the left-wing parties.

