Finland should attract foreign labor. The government's message is the opposite.

UFinnish people’s opinions about Finland have always been of interest to Finns. Country image is considered to be important for the Finnish economy and Finns’ self-esteem, among other things. More than a week ago, Finns received unpleasant news: Finland’s rating collapsed in the most recent country image survey.

Measurements should always be measured a little first.

This Expat Insider 2024 survey was conducted by the Internations network. The survey was conducted as an open online survey and was answered by foreign employees who moved to the country for work. They evaluate, among other things, how they have been able to settle into society, how they experience the quality of life in their new country of residence, and the working conditions.

The survey should not be compared to, for example, those party support measurements that are carried out in Finland in a strictly regulated manner. From Expat’s results, you can see considerable fluctuations related to the survey method.

Finland has been ranked 19th, 1st, 39th, 32nd, 16th and now 51st in this report in consecutive years. In Finland, living conditions and working conditions do not change so much in one year that one would find a real-world reason for huge fluctuations in the ranking. In the most recent report, the first place was Panama, second was Mexico and third was Indonesia.

In addition to Finland, Häntäpää’s countries were strangely Norway, Canada and Germany. From this report, it could be concluded, for example, that the quality of life in both Canada and Finland collapsed in 2023.

YHowever, something has happened in Finland in the past year, the government has changed. According to the Finnish opposition, the measurement was evidence that Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government has failed and is expelling foreign labor from Finland.

Even though this report as a whole is not worth taking very seriously, even the government’s supporters should pick up on the question of the ease of settling in the country. Based on the answers, Finland is not really perceived as an inviting country. In this theme, a lot has evidently happened this year: the government, under the leadership of basic Finns, has decided to make it difficult for foreign labor to stay in Finland. Such a message is reflected in many other opinions about Finland, even if they have no basis in the real world.

