Editorial A preparedness law would be too harsh a weapon at this stage of the epidemic

The threshold for the introduction of the Emergency Preparedness Act should not be lowered due to poor preparation of other laws.

Government has run into great difficulty in providing an extension to the current Communicable Diseases Act. The period ends when the amendments to the law, which were laid down temporarily in the spring, expire in a couple of weeks.

The pandemic is in an active phase, and constitutional protection is limiting action – which, after all, is very difficult to target correctly and reasonably.