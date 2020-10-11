Editorial A pandemic drives the world’s poor into extreme poverty, and extreme poverty kills

The pandemic has a very distinctive shadow of selfishness.
Coronavirus pandemic has brought to the surface the solidarity and selfishness of a remarkable mixture. Solidarity has emerged and is demanded, above all, within countries. Young people have been required to change their behavior so that older citizens avoid infections. Support and assistance has been provided to companies and their employees. The state has poured money in support of businesses and in many countries helped maintain jobs with various subsidies.
.
Leave a Reply