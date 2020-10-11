Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial A pandemic drives the world’s poor into extreme poverty, and extreme poverty kills

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 11, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The pandemic has a very distinctive shadow of selfishness.

Coronavirus pandemic has brought to the surface the solidarity and selfishness of a remarkable mixture. Solidarity has emerged and is demanded, above all, within countries. Young people have been required to change their behavior so that older citizens avoid infections. Support and assistance has been provided to companies and their employees. The state has poured money in support of businesses and in many countries helped maintain jobs with various subsidies.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discussed maintaining peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In