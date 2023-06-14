Finland has given NATO a troop commitment to NATO’s new troop structure without the country having a parliamentaryly responsible government.

OFthere are now busy weeks at Ato. The main concern is Ukraine. On Thursday and Friday, the defense ministers of the NATO countries will meet in Brussels to outline support for Ukraine and prepare the decisions of the summit to be held in Vilnius in July. Finland is represented by Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen (center) of the Ministry of Supply.

Preparing for a war between NATO and Russia has required NATO to come up with a new defense plan, a new command structure and also a new force model to implement the plans. In Vilnius, the leaders of the NATO countries make guidelines regarding the continuation.

Finland has already made a decision, among other things, about which troops from Finland will be placed under the NATO commander in which readiness category, i.e. schedule. NATO’s new force model has more soldiers for different situations than the previous model. In a war, NATO’s command would gradually have a total of up to 500,000 soldiers in 10–180 days.

Each NATO country declares itself which troops and how many it assigns under the NATO commander at any given time. Most likely, the forces announced by Finland would focus on defending Finland in any case. Based on the commitments made, the NATO commander assesses which forces are missing and where they can be obtained, so that the defense in accordance with Article 5 can be implemented.

Finland’s decision is historic: Finnish troops are reserved for NATO command. The announcement of the commitments has already been made in meetings held at the military level. In Vilnius, the leaders of the NATO countries will be given a summary of the commitments.

Although Finland’s commitment has been prepared during the Sanna Marini (sd) government, it was outlined by the executive ministry together with the president. The fact that Finland has not had a parliamentaryly responsible government during NATO membership is a problem. The new government will make sure that the commitments made by Finland can still be discussed.

