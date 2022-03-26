Editorial A new front line was drawn to Europe, to which Finland belongs

There is both intolerable powerlessness and unprecedented harshness in the West’s grip on Russia.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyi repeatedly appeals to Western democracies to keep Ukraine afloat. The tragedy in Ukraine is that even if the war welds the United States, NATO and the European Union together, Ukraine itself will be left out of the district.

NATO soldiers, tanks and fighter jets will not roll over to help Ukraine, as it could lead to World War III. The war will not be allowed to escalate between NATO and Russia – if it is attached to NATO. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US President Joe Biden have repeatedly warned Russia against the use of chemical and biological weapons. It is not said whether an attack with weapons of mass destruction would mean NATO intervention.

There is both intolerable powerlessness and unprecedented hardness in Western grips. There are limits to help, but arms assistance works. The more Ukraine acquires technologically advanced Western weapons, the better it will do against the Russian army. The peculiarities of this war also include how spectacularly the United States discloses intelligence. Time will tell if it prevented Russia from escalating the war. However, the information war is being led by the West.

NATO, The European Union and the G7 met on Thursday in a series of emergency meetings in Brussels. While the weld seam is straight in the speakers ’speech, Biden makes sure the seam also holds. Poland has a key role to play as Ukraine’s neighbor. On Friday, Biden visited the border near Rzeszów to show his support for Poland, which would be eligible for a role as Europe’s new moral leader.

The war is the result of a blindfold – the Russian threat was misjudged. European countries are now divided over how they are updating their relations with Russia and the new security system.

The change in Finland’s security environment is shocking: Finland has become part of Europe’s new front line. Finland can have a huge North Korean neighbor. Before, Finland was one of those who had arrests to give aid and tighten the sanctions, because Russia was believed to be able to cope in all circumstances. No more believing. Now Finland’s security depends on the West.

The harshest and most effective sanction for both EU countries and Russia is to ban the import of Russian energy, as Russia is financing its war with oil revenues. At least Russian oil should be subject to a strict import duty.

It has been difficult for Germany, Austria and Italy to break away from Russian energy, but Germany is moving now. It will reorganize energy supplies and halve Russian oil imports by mid-summer. In the fall, it gets out of Russian coal. There is no substitute for gas in Germany yet. This is also why the EU Commission is preparing joint purchases of LPG and the United States and Canada are increasing sales of LPG to Europe.

Energy policy shows how much Ukraine’s sovereignty is willing to pay.

NATO and the EU also need to decide how to strengthen the new front line politically and militarily. Ukraine’s position is part of the estimates, as are Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership. In addition to the Baltics and Poland, battlegroups will be deployed in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, and NATO will have to assess whether the 1997 NATO-Russia treaty is still pretending to be in force.

European basic security is shaken. The suffering of Ukrainians causes shame, anger and insecurity among its citizens. It is only slowly beginning to understand what the consequences of the war will be for other hotspots in the world, for migration, for food security and for our own standard of living. If the war escalates, the relationship between the various countries in retaliation may tear apart the solidarity that has just been found.

In Finland, citizens now have quite strong support for a hard line against Russia. Finland cannot afford to be narrow in its support for Ukraine. The Russian threat must be faced as it appears to the Ukrainians struggling in the ruins of Mariupol.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.