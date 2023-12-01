Editorial | A new ceasefire is urgently needed in Gaza

The United States reminds Israel that its support for the destruction of the terrorist organization Hamas is not unconditional.

IThe week-long cease-fire between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas ended on Friday morning with a Hamas rocket attack. Soon there were reports of Israeli airstrikes and gunfire all over Gaza. There is no escaping Israel’s attacks, and the number of civilian casualties is rising rapidly. A record number of UN aid workers have also died in Gaza.

During the ceasefire, Israel and Hamas were able to release hostages and prisoners. Some aid supplies were also received in Gaza. However, the cycle of violence was not broken. On Thursday, three people were killed in a shooting by Palestinian attackers in Jerusalem. According to Palestinian authorities, Israeli forces killed eight Palestinians in the West Bank.

According to Qatar, a new ceasefire is being negotiated. Israel has military superiority and aims to destroy Hamas, but what is Israel’s route out of Gaza? The violence threatens to spread to the West Bank as well.

Stabilizing the Middle East is difficult, as the region lacks trust-maintaining structures that would be able to defuse tensions. When a dispute flares up, it is responded to militarily instead of diplomatically. Israel is in a deep political crisis, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not have the support of the entire nation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has traveled extensively in the Middle East. On Thursday, Blinken visited Israel and the West Bank and then headed to the UN climate conference in Dubai. Fierce discussions take place behind the scenes there as well.

The United States demands from Israel that it must protect the lives of civilians in its warfare better than at present. At the same time, the United States is trying to build a more sustainable relationship with regional players in the Middle East.

The most important thing would be to get a continuation of the ceasefire. It would slightly alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ease the situation of civilians. A ceasefire would give Hamas room to release more Israeli hostages.

