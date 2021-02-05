Editorial A handball threatens the vaccination queue

Decision-makers have hot spots ahead when healthy working-age people need to be put on the vaccination queue.

Finns like to think everyone is in the same boat. That is what we have been up to during the coronavirus epidemic. The threat of disease has united the people.

However, the mood on the lifeboat is starting to tighten, as people are tired of the restrictions that will last for a year, the end of which is unknown. Difficulties may be exacerbated by the difficult decisions ahead about the vaccination schedule. If the situation is not handled well, the joint boat may capsize.