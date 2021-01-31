Editorial A friend of the welfare state will not fail to reform employment policy

In line with the advice it has received from economic policy experts, the government should look ahead and remove the rigidities in the Finnish economy and employment.

January The balance of the last week’s events is gloomy for the Finnish government’s economic and employment policy. There will be fewer and slower coronavirus vaccines than expected. The spread of coronavirus infections accelerated. Statistics Finland’s publication on Thursday statistics according to the employment rate has started to decline. The results of the listed companies that presented their results at the end of last year were not all cheerful. The forest industry, which is important to Finland, is in difficulty, at least judging by the results of UPM and Stora Enso.