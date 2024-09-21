Editorial | A Finnish manager knows things, but there may be shortcomings in fluency and motivating subordinates

Editorial|The Finnish manager has the engineering skills, but sales are going worse.

PErus Finns MP Jani Mäkelä announced HS in the interviewthat he “doesn’t like Finnish business leaders at all”. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (KOK) hastened to condemn Mäkelä’s statement. According to Orpo, there are world-class companies and great startups in Finland. “We have really high-class international expertise in our company management,” Orpo said during the prime minister’s interview session. “This is the government’s vision and line.”

Even though the government’s line has been locked in this matter, perhaps a little reflection is still allowed. It is clear, of course, that Finnish business leaders cannot be bundled together like Mäkelä. Those who know leadership say that there are good and bad in Finnish leaders – as in all leaders, regardless of nationality. The problem with typification is that it is not always possible to conclude whether the company’s problems are caused by the choices of the executive management or the owners.

However, if you want to say something about Finnish managers, then you have to think about whether there is something different about the activities and conditions of Finnish companies compared to, say, Swedish ones.

A few years ago statement about Finnish leadership (Työelämä 2020) says that business leaders in Finland know the processes and are often uncomplicatedly close to their subordinates. Things are managed, but when it comes to marketing, fluency and ambition, the Finns lose to, say, the Swedes.

You can see this in the comparison. There are companies in Sweden that have gone out into the world and focused on the consumer business and created successful brands. Swedes have, for example, H&M, Ikea, Clas Ohlson and Biltema. Companies from Finland have usually gone out into the world to sell to other companies.

The starting speed of the Finnish bosses can also be noted. The world’s industry is troubled by the green transition. The Swedish green transition companies went out in time to the world to sell production that might not even have existed yet. When the departure was timed to the world of zero interest, the investments were affordable.

When the Swedes were already selling, Finland was still waiting for investments and factories to come from somewhere. Thus, Sweden has gotten a long way ahead of Finland. Finland threatens to become the raw material and energy resource of the green transition. Whereas Finland sells nickel, Sweden sells batteries.

The money accumulated in companies in Finland has been invested sparingly in recent years, but the owners have been rewarded with generous dividends. If Mäkelä wants to, this can be interpreted as the lack of perspective of the Finnish management – or the greed of the owners.

Mscience has historical significance for how companies have been piloted. The Finns have aimed to sell to Russia and previously to the Soviet Union. In the East, the requirements regarding the quality of the products have not always been in the same category as in the West, which may have lowered the bar. When Hartwall took over the beer market in the East through Baltic Beverages Holding, according to one of Hartwall’s managers at the time, the fact that the color of the contents of BBH’s beer did not vary from bottle to bottle as in the controls in the local market was enough of an advantage.

Nokia’s mobile phone business, for example, depends on both a Finnish successful exception and the management’s – rather Finnish – failure. Nokia conquered the world as an innovative company, where teams freely built product families and were in touch with consumers’ wishes. Then the slide started. One of the reasons for that was that the top management started to isolate themselves from the rest of the organization and became protective of the company’s old choices and operating methods – themselves. They responded to the competition by buying subcontracting from the cheapest place. Differences and contradictions that promote innovation were removed from the organization. Too much like-mindedness is one weakness in Finnish leadership.

MIn support of the harsh argument, we can also mention the fact that quite a few Finnish listed companies have acquired CEOs from abroad, but there is no traffic in the opposite direction.

On the other hand, Mäkelä’s view of managers derails into incompetence, when he says that the problem is that managers “can’t discipline middle management”. That’s not a problem. Actually, Finnish leadership needs less discipline and more involvement and trust that inspires subordinates.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS editorial staff, and they reflect the magazine principle line.