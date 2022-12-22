Editorial | A difficult year gives momentum to the elections

The biggest news of the HS-galup published on Thursday morning is that basic Finns have a chance for a good election result.

Fresh the HS-gallup, which measures the support of the parties, appeared just as the politicians started to prepare for Christmas. Campaigning for next spring’s parliamentary elections will start properly shortly after Christmas.

It’s been a tough year. The state of emergency of the coronavirus pandemic moved to the next state of emergency when Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine in February. Finland applied to NATO and started a discussion about its previous Eastern policy, which also included energy company Fortum’s realized Russia risks. The West, having found its unity, reacted to Russia’s brutality with sanctions and finally began to disengage from Russian energy. Energy and, in fact, everything else became more expensive, as a result of which the central banks started raising interest rates. Finland is drifting into recession, when the price of electricity has exceeded the pain threshold for many and health care is in crisis.

The government has continued to solve problems by carelessly handing out debt money. However, the spirit within the government has deteriorated as the elections approach. The work of the government really started to deteriorate during the autumn, when panic spread in the center due to low support. It has been seen as varying degrees of anchoring by the center, which finally made the government partners furious when discussing the nature conservation law.

Today the published HS-gallup shows no light for the center.

The center would get 9.9 percent of the votes if the elections were held now. HS-gallup has measured the support of parties in the current way since the spring of 1991, and during that time the support of the center has never been below ten percent before. The party’s prospects are further weakened by the knowledge that less than half of those who voted for the center in the last municipal elections would vote for it now.

However, the plight of the center is not the most significant information of the recent HS gallup, nor is it the first place of the coalition with 23.5 percent support or the second place of the Sdp with 19.1 percent support. The changes in support are generally quite small compared to the November measurement.

The biggest news is that basic Finns have a chance for a good election result. In the party, such people are still often called “jytky”. 17.9 percent of basic Finns would vote now, so the party is in a much better position to start its election campaign than four years ago. In December 2018, the support of basic Finns was 8.6 percent in the HS-gallup, but the party started to rise in support after that and received 17.5 percent of the votes in the spring 2019 elections, i.e. the second highest.

In addition to its main theme, i.e. immigration, Perusfinomaset focuses on the price of energy. Along with youth gangs, the party especially talks about the green transition, which it blames for the high cost of energy, even though the real culprit is warring Russia.

The current supporters of Basic Finns are the most convinced of their party position, but a significant part of the support comes from those who have previously abstained from voting. Mobilizing such voters is more laborious than attracting hard-working voters to the ballot box. It would be good to make them angry, and the crumbling economic situation can help with that. Basic Finns is trying to capture the airspace, but so are other parties.

Due it’s a tight election spring. Campaigning takes place in a situation where many people’s finances are tight, the war in Ukraine continues and surprises come from different directions. In the government, the temptation to distribute money as the elections approach only seems to grow.

Komomus, which has held the first place in support polls for a long time, must be on its guard. Others have noticed that chairman Petteri Orpo easily falls into a rant, and they certainly don’t miss opportunities to bully Orpo.

