Editorial | A decisive week begins in the Gaza war

The pressure is increasing in the ceasefire negotiations. If no agreement is reached, Israel has threatened to attack the city of Rafah in a week.

Ychances to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza war seem to be slipping through our fingers time and time again. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, already had time to publicly hope that the fighting would stop next Monday, but that wish is unlikely to come true. At the same time, the plight and suffering of Gaza's civilians only worsens.

Last Thursday, even more than a hundred Palestinians were allegedly killed in a clash at an aid point. Palestinians say Israeli soldiers opened fire on civilians, while Israel claims the victims died in the ensuing riot.

Unbiased information about the war is hard to come by, but the scale of the tragedy in Gaza is in any case immense. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, there are already more than 30,000 Palestinian victims. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who spoke to Congress, estimated the death toll at more than 25,000 on Thursday, but later the ministry announced that the number came from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health and was not confirmed by the United States' own intelligence sources.

Yin the united states, the pressure to end the fighting is increasing as the presidential election approaches. Many of President Joe Biden's Democratic supporters consider the president to be too strongly committed to supporting Israel. It could be expensive for the sitting president.

The United States has pressured Israel to make concessions in the negotiations held in Qatar, which have recently changed both the duration of the ceasefire and the exchange ratio of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. Hamas rejected the latest ceasefire proposal last Tuesday.

Hamas does not want to give up the Israeli hostages unless it receives a ceasefire that would effectively end the war. Israel, on the other hand, refuses to admit that it is unable to destroy Hamas's fighting ability, because that would be a humiliation for Israel and a huge moral victory for Hamas. That's why it's very hard to stop fighting.

An important deadline for the negotiations is Sunday next week, when the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan begins. If an agreement is not reached next week, Israel has threatened to attack the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where up to 1.5 million Palestinians have fled previous fighting. The start of the attack would mean entering a new and even more dangerous phase of the war.

