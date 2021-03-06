Editorial A curfew is a new magic word

There has been a lot of talk recently about a curfew without specifying who it would be, how it would be monitored, or whether it would be useful.

Finns are beginning to be exhausted by the coronavirus pandemic, and it affects not only citizens but also decision-makers. It was spotted on Thursday night In studio A., in which politicians expressed their anguish at the all-too-common way of thinking that a pandemic could be defeated by a single constitution — be it a “corona fist” or a “mask coercion”.

The chairman of Basic Finns, Jussi Halla-aho, called such things “magic words” and Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) “patent answers” ​​and “miracle cures”. “There is no panacea for this corona situation, there is no panacea for this pandemic,” Marin recalled.

That may be so, but for some reason new miracle cures seem to appear as they get rid of the previous ones. There has been a lot of talk recently about a curfew without specifying who it would be, how it would be monitored, or whether it would be useful.

“The likelihood that we will have to take such heavy action has also increased,” Marin warned. In studio A..

