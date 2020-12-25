Editorial A corona Christmas can also reinforce a sense of belonging together

Editorial|Editorial

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the strengths of Finnish society, such as social safety nets. It means the support and services of society but also the desire of people to help each other. We can all share this connection experience at Christmas as well.

Christmas is a celebration of sharing. We get together, spend more time with loved ones, and maybe meet relatives who live far away. We have time to stop at the warmth of home, face others, breathe and take a break from everyday chores.

