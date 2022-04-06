Editorial A conciliation board may be required for a municipal labor dispute

The Board also resolved Tehy’s employment dispute in 2007.

Caregivers the first weekend of the strike was overcome with astonishment: the lives and health of the patients were not known to be in danger, but in some places only a pinch of the situation had been overcome.

Hospital district leaders and nursing organizations have continued to talk about what would be an adequate number of staff in conservation work. At the same time, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has been preparing a fast-paced interim patient safety law that would allow nurses to be assigned to work if patients’ lives and health were threatened.

The political nodes of the nurses’ strike are indicated by the fact that Antti Lindtman, the chairman of the SDP’s parliamentary group, has already had time to criticize the law prepared under the leadership of the Minister for Family and Services Aki Lindén (sd).

Otherwise the nursing strike is experiencing a period of backwater. Vuokko Piekkala’s settlement proposal was rejected by all municipal employees’ organizations last Wednesday. The proposal would have been valid for municipal and welfare area employers (KT). This week, the strikes in the municipal sector will expand from caregivers to teachers and library staff, among others.

No information is yet available on the new settlement proposal. Giving the strikers a little time to release their pressure first, includes the old doctrine of industrial action. If a new settlement proposal is not received by the beginning of next week, the strike may go over Easter immediately.

Do and Superia quiet phase bite. The organizations demanded on Monday that mediation be resumed as soon as possible. The draft Patient Safety Act also received a harsh verdict from caregivers.

National Mediator Piekkala himself could judge that his settlement proposal had no chance of passing. However, he had to give one. Otherwise, gravel voices would have begun to be heard: what is the position of a national mediator who does not perform his duties?

When Piekkala was appointed national mediator, he stated that it was pointless for him to come for salary increases across the general line. Saying that is part of the role of mediator, but for Piekkala, the line seems to have held up so far.

It will soon be seen whether the Piekkala line will also remain in the municipal sector. The general policy has been to increase it by about 2 percent this year, but municipal sector employees have demanded a payroll program that would nearly triple the municipal sector’s salary increase compared to the general line. There is no such money anywhere.

The demands of the strikers, the realities of the economy and the political pressures are such a combination that this strike may not be resolved by conventional means.

It may happen that Piekkala raises his hands and calls on the conciliation board. This has rarely been used, but sometimes, for example, in Tehy’s last major industrial action in 2007. The composition of the Conciliation Committee may well already be in the report.

As now, even then, the country’s government had a patient safety law in its back pocket that was also ready to be used. However, the law was not needed when the negotiators last minute approved the conciliation commission’s proposal.

Former Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SD) has warned that the involvement of politicians in labor market disputes will result in only a wolf and a second. Now it can be tested, as it is almost impossible for the government to stay on the sidelines of this labor dispute, even if there is a desire.

The strikers expect support from the left-wing government and support. But those on strike rarely get everything they want – hardly even now that the demands are in this category. In a hot quarrel, his keys burn easily.

However, the pressure on the solution can be created, for example, so that the hosts of the RK’s CEO Markku Jalonen in the RK delegation decide to command Jalonen’s more active search for reconciliation. The delegation includes representatives from the six largest parties.

