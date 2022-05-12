Editor ‘s comment Finland’s long-awaited NATO solution is a testament to citizens’ awareness of the situation and the ability of political leadership to

Policy|Editor ‘s comment

Russia’s aggression quickly got the majority of Finns in favor of NATO membership. The change in public opinion provided the basis for the determination of the state leadership in this matter. In the end, the Finns took Sweden with them. The road to NATO is an honor for democracy, but democracy also requires the tolerance of those who have a different view, writes Antero Mukka, editor-in-chief of HS.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and the President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö met on Wednesday.

Finland The NATO application is ready for filing. The road to membership of the military alliance has been paved with determination in recent weeks and months, and the President Sauli Niinistö told today positive position the last formal detention to execute the application for membership was lifted.