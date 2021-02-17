Editor ‘s comment Everyone has the right to vote in the midst of a pandemic – the coronary crisis challenges politicians and the administration to come out of their silos

The big question is whether we will have time to make the most of the time available to ensure that everything possible is done for the benefit of every willing voter, writes HS Editor-in-Chief Antero Mukka in his comment.

Spring the postponement of municipal elections is an issue that has been the subject of surprisingly little discussion in recent weeks and months. It seems as if the risk posed by a pandemic has been a nasty topic for parties and electoral authorities that they prefer to ignore with fewer votes.

Of course, reflection has taken place behind the scenes, but it has not been in anyone’s interest to bring a cat to the table. Only the Chancellor of Justice Speech by Tuomas Pöyst on Wednesday raised the postponement of the election as a concrete option.

Chancellor of Justice considers that the postponement of the elections still needs to be carefully considered during February. According to Pöyst, the scale will start to rise in favor of postponing the elections if a significant number of those entitled to vote are unable to exercise – at least safely – their right to vote.

Elections themselves are the most important institution of democracy, and therefore understand the reluctance of those to interfere with their implementation, even in terms of time.

“ “The starting point must unequivocally be the duty of the public authorities to ensure that democracy can be exercised unconditionally.”

The timing of municipal elections has changed over the decades before, but as an act it would still be rare and would require particularly compelling reasons. The transfer would also expose political decision-makers to speculation as to whether there are motives behind party support behind the search for a suitable time.

An exceptional situation caused by a coronavirus pandemic would certainly meet the criteria for postponement.

The thorough consideration required by the booth should be done without delay. At stake are the equal opportunity for citizens to exercise their voting rights guaranteed by the Constitution and, on the other hand, to manage the risks associated with the corona epidemic – ensuring that no one falls ill as a result of the elections. No one really wants new viral links to form constituencies.

In the end, it is not even a question of what the risk of going to the polls is, for example, compared to popping into a shop. The starting point must unequivocally be the duty of the public authorities to ensure that democracy can be exercised unconditionally.

For the election there is only a couple of months left, and no unwanted signs of coronavirus infection are visible. At the current rate of vaccination, the situation in April is hardly significantly different from today. On the other hand, the proliferation of altered viral discoveries in connection with infections also creates a dark shadow over the near future.

“ “It may be that we are already late in the decision-making process.”

It is clear that the closer we get to election day, the less options there will be for safe elections. It may therefore be that we are already late in the decision-making process. The best possible solution, taking all aspects into account, can hardly be found anymore.

For Finnish society, the undisturbed, equitable and secure realization of democracy is an absolute value. The right to vote is a fundamental right belonging to every Finn, which must also be exercised in exceptional circumstances.

There are therefore serious constitutional risks associated with the timely holding of municipal elections, which cannot and should not be mistaken for margin losses. In municipal elections, everyone’s voice is equally valuable. If due to coronary heart disease, quarantine, or perceived health risk perhaps the voting rights of thousands of people remain unused, the election result cannot be considered fully representative and correct.

Large the question is whether, in the time available, it will be possible to ensure as fully as possible that everything possible is done for the benefit of every willing voter. This obligation cannot be imposed on the account of municipalities alone, but it is the task of the state to take care of these conditions, even so that citizens in different parts of Finland are treated equally.

The barrier caused by the corona is not a sudden setback comparable to falling ill on election day, but a risk scenario that can be predicted in good time.

Pandemic conditions once again challenge politicians and the administration from their silos to seek solutions that are not desirable but may be necessary. At the same time, the executive capacity of society is tested, the ability to take the agreed state of mind to implementation quickly if necessary.