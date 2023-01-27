Editor-in-chief Lyn Kuyper is leaving the scientific journal Quest, after the editors protested against her ideas and conspiracy theories on Instagram. She will continue to work for parent company Hearst.
A large part of the magazine’s editors have been fired due to disappointing figures, others refused to work with Kuyper any longer, as was shown last week by reconstructions of de Volkskrant and Villa media. Initially, Kuyper refused to leave, but she has now changed her mind.
Publisher Hearst Netherlands announces on its website that Kuyper is leaving as interim editor-in-chief. “While we were happy to see her carry out our joint plans for the brand, we respect her decision.” She will continue to work at the publisher on “various projects.”
Quest is looking for a replacement. In the meantime, managing editor Maartje de Gruyter has ‘editorial supervision’.
