Measure is given by the confirmation of cases of avian influenza in wild birds and will be valid for 180 days

Mapa (Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock) should publish an ordinance on this Monday (22.May.2023) or on Tuesday (23.May) in the DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) which decrees a state of zoosanitary emergency due to cases of avian influenza – infection by the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus, H5N1. The measure will be valid for 180 days across the country.

In a note published this Monday (May 22), the ABPA (Brazilian Association of Animal Protein) points out that this is a measure already foreseen and discussed by the ministry with the productive sector. According to the entity, the purpose would only be to reduce the bureaucracy of processes to “gain greater agility” in monitoring actions.

“It is an anticipatory measure, which seeks to speed up action responses through the integration of the Ministry with state bodies, release of resources, among others”states in the text.

Until the 20th of May, there were 5 confirmations of cases in wild birds in Espírito Santo and Rio de Janeiro. On the same day, the Ministry of Health announced that 33 suspected cases in humans were negative, which means that there is no record of human avian flu in Brazil to date. The samples were analyzed by the Fiocruz laboratory (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation).

The disease is not transmitted by eating poultry or eggs. Human infections by the virus can be acquired mainly through direct contact with infected birds (dead or alive). For this reason, the Health department asks the population to avoid contact with sick or dead birds and call the local veterinary service or notify them through the e-Sisbravet.

“This decision reinforces the transparency and strategic leadership role of the Ministry of Agriculture in this process, which, until now, has been restricted to monitoring occurrences in wild birds in the national territory. There are no changes in the Brazilian disease-free status before the World Organization for Animal Health (WHOA), precisely because there is no record of the disease in commercial production.”