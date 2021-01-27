A scientific study at the United Arab Emirates University about “selfies” and photo-editing programs on the Snapchat application found that females who use photo-editing programs are more inclined to develop body image disorder, that is, defects in the mental image of body shape, and that the relationship was positive between everyone who had a disturbance in an image. Flesh and quality of life.

The study recommended the importance of educating girls in the first place not to use photo-editing programs, because they know that they are not really what they are, and this will result in several psychological disorders.

The researchers Dr. Lina Abbas and Dr. Hamza Dudin from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences point out that the application of “Snapchat” has become a phenomenon in society, especially among girls who consider it an important thing in their lives.