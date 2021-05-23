The Traffic and Patrols Department of Ajman Police launched a traffic campaign to arrest violators of traffic and traffic laws, which resulted in the release of 506 traffic violations, 19 motorcycles and 26 violating electric bicycles.

89 vehicles were also seized due to committing violations that result in seizing the vehicle, including changes in the vehicle, driving without a license, driving in a manner that poses a danger to the public and other prescribed traffic offenses.

This traffic campaign came as a realization of the strategic objective of the Ministry of the Interior, which is to control road security and enhance safety and security, and to raise the level of traffic safety.

The Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ajman Police, Major Rashid Hamid Khalifa bin Hindi Al-Alili stated that the campaign targeted all areas and roads of the emirate to achieve traffic security and safety for all visitors to these places, adding that the seizures in this campaign also focused on controlling cars equipped with additives to increase the speed of the vehicle or make sounds. Annoying the residents, and other violations of traffic and traffic laws.

In turn, the Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department called on drivers to adhere to traffic regulations and speeds specified on the emirate’s roads and to adhere to traffic instructions, stressing that Ajman Police will continue this type of campaign to target and arrest violators who break the law.





