“In our broadcast today we mistakenly showed a picture of Auschwitz. This should never have happened. We apologize for this mistake,” the RTL news program said on Twitter.
The photo was placed next to a piece with figures about the Dutch rail network, such as the number of kilometers of train tracks in the Netherlands and the number of stations. Several viewers noticed the error EditionNL and shared images of it on social media.
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
#EditieNL #apologizes #incorrect #photo #Auschwitz #happened
Leave a Reply