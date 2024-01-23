Edith Tapiamother of Guty Carrea, spoke with the cameras of 'Amor y fuego' to discuss various topics related to her son, such as his participation in 'La casa de los famous', on Telemundo, and how he gets along with Nicola Porcella, after statements in which it was hinted that he would not support him in his time on the reality show. Furthermore, the former model responded to Brenda ZambranoGuty's ex-partner, who attacked him on social networks just a few days ago and called him “manipulative.”

Did Brenda Zambrano attack Guty Carrera?

On January 20, the Mexican model Brenda Zambrano He used his social networks to criticize his ex-partner Guty Carrera for his entry into 'The house of the famous', Telemundo's reality show, as he stated that — when they were together — he, in a certain way, disparaged the format and would have said that he would not be willing to air his private life. But that's not all, because he also accused him of being an “abuser.”

“Just remember, Guty Carrera, that you are an abuser, manipulator and blackmailer. Now you are talking? It works for you, right? I want to hang myself? The one who used me to clean up his image in Peru was you. Your ex was right I hope your mask falls off and you pay for your mistreatment.“, wrote.

What did Edith Tapia respond to Brenda Zambrano?

The program 'Love and Fire' approached Edith Tapia to obtain your opinion on the recent statements of Brenda Zambrano, ex-partner of Guty Carrera. The Mexican figure even hinted on her social networks that the reality boy's mother would be stalking her.

“I'm not going to give my opinion on the subject, it's not my concern. I have never given an opinion on anyone's relationships, I don't talk about mine, much less am I going to talk about third parties. I am a general producer for a company, I make films, I make theater, I direct audiovisuals, I have my own projects. For (social) networks, I have very little time. I don't know how to stalk, nor how to create fake accounts, I have no idea.“, he stated in the Willax TV space.

On the other hand, he also referred to how Nicola Porcella and Guty Carrera get along. In this regard, the former model assured that both are only co-workers, since they were part of 'EEG' and 'Guerreros México'. Finally, she said that the treatment between the two is cordial.

