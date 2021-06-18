Edith tapia was pronounced after Guty Carrera confirmed on social networks that he tested positive for COVID-19. The actress regretted that her son received criticism and even ridicule from some users.

“As a mother, it is sad for me to know that there are beings so empty and emotionally unstable that they harbor ‘feelings’ so low as to wish someone death or to make fun of and rejoice at someone else’s illness,” he said in his Instagram.

In the same way, he denied that the model faked the disease to attract attention, according to some followers of Guerreros México, a reality show in which he serves as captain.

“I just want to ask a little respect, not only to him but to all the people who are fighting against this terrible virus that as a joke has nothing,” added Edith Tapia.

Edith Tapia rejects criticism of Guty Carrera after contagion of COVID-19: “More solidarity”

Finally, he asked Internet users to have empathy during this difficult moment of the coronavirus pandemic: “I wish there was more solidarity.”

Guty Carrera responds to those who blame him for infections in Guerreros México

After confirming that he tested positive for coronavirus, the reality boy was the target of negative comments and was blamed for the cases presented in Guerreros México. Given this, Guty Carrera decided to speak out on social networks and expressed his discomfort at the criticism.

In the same way, it indicated that it considers it pertinent to communicate who has been affected.

“I was not one of the first to manifest symptoms, but I was the first to say so and that does not make me responsible for everything that is happening. I regret that it has not been said who we are infected so that everyone has clear information and there are no more speculations, “he wrote on his Instagram account.

Guty Carrera’s publication Photo: Instagram

Guty Carrera, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.