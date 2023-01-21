Edith Bruck, when we recorded our intergenerational conversations together last year, I, a 24-year-old journalist, and you, a writer, poet, witness to history who had recently turned 90, one day asked you what was your greatest wish for the sunset of your life, to which you are strongly attached.

You answered me: «I want to make peace with the world. I haven’t made peace with the world yet, my life won’t let me. Indeed, it is the absence of the life of my mother, my father and my brother that do not allow me to make peace with the world. They didn’t come back from concentration camps unlike me. I don’t see the world improved, and I identify my past with my eternal present, and it will be so until the day I die. The past circulates in my blood, and if I hadn’t lived Auschwitz perhaps I would answer you differently. I can’t forgive the world and the human being for what happened, but I can confirm that I’m serene, I don’t have any kind of feelings of hatred or antipathy”.

Today I want to ask you if you are finally at peace with the world. How are you feeling?

“I can’t be at peace with the world because we are living a war again, right behind our backs. But all wars concern us, we cannot forget what is happening in Iran and Afghanistan. Everything touches us closely, everything reflects on our society, our economy and our state of mind. Even today, man has not learned on his own skin what it takes to kill each other. This pains me, and makes me realize that our world is not at peace. Before peace we must create the conditions for equality and social justice. Perhaps we are facing a road with no way out.

Does this thought make you a pessimistic writer and poet?

“I’m not a pessimist. I don’t hate anyone in this world, on the contrary I have always said and repeat that I would like to embrace this world, I would like to make peace with it. For 62 years I have been doing what little I can to improve it. When Pope Francis came to my house, he told me that “a drop of goodness in this black sea” was enough. I replied that I have already made a puddle. If each of us, starting with the education of children and young children, contributed his drop of good, everything could change. But we still have to learn the art of sharing. This world is all about business, money and consumption. We need more fraternity, spirituality, then we can talk about peace. I feel the dreams of many of us who lived by ideals have faded, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop dreaming, move forward and do the little we can all do.”

The war in Ukraine has entered your home. You suffered from the fear that something tragic might happen to Olga’s direct family members, the Ukrainian woman who supports your work, your personal assistant with whom you live every day and to whom you love boundlessly. How did you overcome the moments of greatest fear together in the initial months of the war?

“We cannot overcome them, we are not overcoming them, we are simply living them day by day. Olga watches the news all the time, cries, and I cry with her. What happened in Ukraine cannot and must not be overcome, we must help as best we can. Prayers don’t help much, but you can contribute a small amount. In any case, the real problem is that this war is not going to end. It is an inhuman massacre that does not end because “Great Russia” does not want and cannot lose. But I wrote a poem about it: “Remember Great Russia / That David defeated Goliath”. I believe that with their lion’s courage the Ukrainians could win, but unfortunately in war it is never a question of victory or defeat. The bitterness in which we live and which forces two peoples to kill each other reveals to us that we have understood nothing of life. We are small, miserable beings who have not learned anything even from Auschwitz. After the Second World War, other conflicts have produced millions of deaths everywhere. I think by now the human being is self-destructive: the more he kills, the more he dies inside, without understanding what he is doing. I love life, and I want to love it until the last moment. I believe and hope in this world until the end, and I do everything to convey this hope to the kids I meet in schools. But many times I can’t tell them what I think.”

Because?

«Because I would burst into tears in front of them, but after all it has already happened with some boys. But you know, crying is a very good thing. The more time passes the more I think it is the best there is».

What you say makes me think of what the writer and poet Erri de Luca wrote, that our tears are like a lubricant for the eyes, to see reality better.

“As long as we can cry, everything is fine. When we no longer cry, it’s all over. Woe to you if we don’t hear anything anymore, so tears and crying are welcome. Also Pope francesco he cried talking about Ukraine, and he was not ashamed. I’m still very strong, I’m not consumed by what I do and I don’t consume myself. My role as witness is very heavy, but I have to go on. My testimonies and my books have helped many kids to move forward. I always think that if I have changed the thinking of at least 10 or 20 people in my life, my survival has not been in vain. This is my moral duty: always and everywhere to defend human rights, the weakest, the marginalized, the victims of racism and discrimination. I’ve been doing it since I was a little girl and I always will.”

One day you spoke to me about peace as something made up of small acts of love and mercy. You were 14 years old, you were reduced to a skeleton just liberated from the Bergen Belsen concentration camp, with your sister Judith you helped hide Hungarian fascists in the carriage of a train, the same ones who deported you and your family. You could have reported them and you didn’t.

«When the Anglo-Americans liberated us on April 15, 1945 from Bergen Belsen, they immediately took us to the hospital, treating us and feeding us day by day. After two months of hospitalization with my sister we met three kapos of Auschwitz, and we decided not to denounce any of them. I could not judge people who had been deported to Auschwitz two or three years before me. I was a survivor like them and I could not judge. We then met five other fascist Hungarian soldiers in civilian clothes, who if discovered would have ended up in Russian prisons for at least 20 years. They begged us to take them home, because as Jewish survivors we were privileged and could be helped by the Americans with food and clothing. We discussed it with Judith, and then decided to take them home with us. We couldn’t start our new lives with hate, revenge and revenge. It was very difficult, it could have been the same men who had deported me and my parents. I didn’t ask for their names, we didn’t want to know where they came from. We began the journey home by makeshift truck through hitchhiking or on foot, always asking for food for seven people, not just my sister and me. One day we all got on a coal truck to Czechoslovakia together, we shared all the food we had. It was one of the most beautiful, spiritual and important moments of my life. But at the same time I have memories inside that still hurt so much, too much. When the Nazis were exterminating us there were also some German kids who couldn’t have been more than 13 or 14 years old. We prisoners were naked, they spat at us aiming at our private parts. I felt sorry for them, I saw them as dehumanized, I told myself they didn’t know what they were doing. They were like deaf or blind. They spat on even children younger than me. This unfortunately is unforgettable. It happened even before the deportations, when I lived in Hungary. We would go to the well to collect water and the other non-Jewish children would spit in our freshly collected water. There is so much pain in all of this that it will never go away. The greatest pain I will always feel for the innocent children who have been spoiled by fascism and Nazism”.

It always strikes me how there are never words of judgment in all the stories you give to the world, but always so much pain and lucidity in telling the individual events of your life. Can you teach us abstention from judgement? What is the absence of judgment towards others and towards those who are different or those who hurt us? How do you do?

«I have many friends who come to confess to me, I listen to their secrets and I notice that as human beings we are all the same. Every human being must live his life freely, love whoever he wants. I’ve never touched a single prejudice against anyone in my entire life, because I’ve always lived with the latter. In Hungary, when I was a little girl, we built our makeshift cottage with the help of a man who was referred to as a ‘gypsy’ by everyone, in a derogatory way. In our village the “gypsies” could not enter any house. My mother, on the other hand, gave them our oil that had already been fried twice. They came to ask for food and my mother always said: “Open to those who knock, give to those who extend their hand”. We were very poor, but where there was food for two there was also food for three. I lived this way throughout my childhood thanks to my mother’s teachings. Even today I have respect for all human beings. Even the last beggar on the street is worthy of high value for me. Whoever he is, wherever he is, of any religion and color must be respected, accepted for who he is. This does not happen, there are still too many prejudices. I wept desperately when I heard in a television interview a man from Pavia say that the children of migrants are like ticks, or a woman in Padua on the steps of a church who said that all migrants should drown as soon as possible. But each of us can do something to change this mentality. And the first institution to teach respect for others must be the school”.

Your life, Edith, as well as the life of us journalists, is entirely based on words. We know how much a single word can weigh and hurt more than any other weapon. Do you believe that war today also passes through the use of wrong words among ordinary citizens? Is there something that needs to change in our daily speaking?

“You have to change your tone. We need to carefully control the tone we use in speaking every day. Words, on the other hand, are now totally devoid of meaning. We would need a new language to express well what we have inside. All the words we use no longer make sense unfortunately. We hear politics talk about peace, but in fact it doesn’t exist, just like justice. They are literally worn out words. It would take new words to express the horrors of wars and their implications. The words politicians use cover up the truth. And we are surrounded by a cloud of racism all over Europe. We cannot despair, however. Woe to not denounce, woe to not to cry out for all those who suffer».

What is your biggest fear for the future, now that you are well past your 90s?

“I’m afraid the world won’t change. I’m afraid of the man who has no memory, doesn’t see and mystifies everything, without confronting what he has done. After the war, Italy has not come to terms with fascism, not to mention Hungary. The only country that made any comparisons with the past to a small extent was Germany. Without comparisons with the past we will never improve. I still see swastikas and hooked crosses, no-vax, a government that we don’t know where it’s really headed. Total chaos, such a fragile policy never seen in Italy”.

What is instead a light, a hope, for the future?

“When I see you, I see a light. By “you” I mean all the people willing to talk to me, listen to me, get to know more. There are many human beings full of light in this country, especially in the world of school. Professors, professors, students, who have become like close relatives to me, come to visit me at home, we love each other so much. They are my new Italian family. They are few people, this is the real problem. But I’m not going to stop looking for more and more.”