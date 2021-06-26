To be born by chance / to be born a woman / to be born poor / to be born Jewish / is too much / in a single life ». With these verses Edith Bruck tried to summarize her admirable and moving life history decades ago, although it is likely that they will soon fall short. At the age of 90, this charming and smiling lady who smokes elegant long and thin cigarettes non-stop is one of the literary sensations of Italy c

on his latest novel, ‘Il pane perduto’ (The lost bread), which is among the finalists for the Strega Prize, the most important award for contemporary fiction in the Italian language and whose annual winner is announced in July. The book, which has not yet been published in Spanish, is now in its tenth edition and has given its author enormous visibility.

“Many people have discovered me now, but I have been writing since shortly after we were liberated from the Nazi death camp. I needed to tell what we had suffered, but then no one was too interested in my stories and compared them with their suffering. Everyone said they had been afraid, hungry and cold, but nothing can compare to Auschwitz.

Words were drowning me inside so I grabbed a notebook and pencil and started writing».

Born in 1931 into a family of humble Hungarian Jewish peasants, in 1944 Bruck was deported by the Nazis along with her parents, a sister and a brother to a local concentration camp and from there she went on to the hell of Auschwitz, Dachau and Bergen- Belsen.

Only she and her sister Judith survived. He narrates that horror in ‘Il pane perduto’, in which he also describes the “moments of light”, the coincidences and strokes of fortune that allowed him to survive and not lose hope. One of those situations was when a guard asked him his name, thus suddenly restoring his awareness of his identity; another, when a soldier asked him to clean a breakfast cup, in the bottom of which he had left some jam.

His ability to teach new generations how to maintain humanity in the midst of barbarism has been

applauded by both Pope Francis and the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella. The former visited her at her home last February after being amazed by her personal story when reading it in an article in ‘L’Osservatore Romano’, the newspaper of the Holy See; while the head of state received her at the end of April to give her the honor of ‘Cavaliere’, the highest recognition of the Italian Republic.

Bruck has in the living room of his house, resting on a piece of furniture, the open case where you can see the Great Cross that Mattarella gave him and next to it he keeps the elegant parchment of the appointment. The head of state praised the social work that the writer does not only with her books, but also visiting hundreds of schools to open the eyes of students to the barbarism that totalitarianism entailed.

“Young people need to know and listen to what happened. Although obviously the situation is not the one that my generation lived through when we were children, the danger is still there.

Fascism, anti-Semitism, racism and injustices towards others return. We must identify with those who suffer and are hungry, with those who remain on the margins of society, regardless of their category, race, religion or nationality. I am concerned about humanity, “he says. Bruck speaks excitedly of her encounters with the schoolchildren, which on many occasions are prolonged by the letters that the boys write to her, in which they promise that they will never allow fascism to reign in their land. These talks, however, are not always easy.

Things that are not counted



“There are things that cannot be told or that would require a new language to describe them, because ours has already been squeezed to the fullest and is not capable of reflecting that horror. And then you have those clean faces of 13 or 14 year old kids that I have been meeting for decades in schools.

How do you tell them that you have seen playing football with the head of a child? You dare not do it. Sometimes I feel very uncomfortable to tell what I have lived, it is as if all the human monstrosity were spitting in their faces. In the end I don’t tell them the worst things because I don’t want to take away their hope in humanity.

Bruck, who twists his face as he recalls those memories, is heavy with the label of a Holocaust survivor. It is a part of their identity that, at times, suffocates others. «It is something that is never erased. I am first a survivor, then a witness to Nazi barbarism, and finally a writer. In one school there was a girl who even called me ‘Mrs. Auschwitz’.

It was terrible, although the worst of all is that I turned when he told me». After 60 years of literary career and having already turned 90, Bruck has probably finally managed to turn her list of identities around and is considered today in Italy a writer above any other label.

The author of ‘Il pane perduto’ still has a very slight foreign accent in her Italian and laughs out loud at the Spanish pronunciation of her interlocutor. «I am in love with the Latin languages. Italian has given me a lot, it has been the language of my salvation. It has allowed me to express myself with great freedom and with a certain distance, as it is not my mother tongue. I have not been insulted and offended with her, as with the Hungarian. It is my defense barrier.

I can write ‘pan’ in Italian and keep a certain distanceBut if I do it in Hungarian, all the memories of those bread that my mother had to abandon when they kicked us out of the house come back to me ».

Bruck only wrote in Hungarian an initial draft of ‘Who loves you like this’, his first book and the only one translated into Spanish, but he completely rewrote it in Dante’s language when he settled in Italy after several years of continuous changes of countries later. to leave the extermination camp.

Although it is difficult to believe, the author assures that she never hated the Germans. This is how he explains it: «I had to undress about 100 times in front of them, but I never felt ashamed. And that he was 13 years old.

For me it is as if they are not human. On the other hand, when the Anglo-American soldiers arrived and asked us to undress, for the first time I was terribly ashamed.

She says that since she was released, “it was clear to her that the only way out was to respect others and that she was not going to fix anything with the desire for revenge. It was the worst disease that could have taken me from there.

No roots in Israel



That deep pacifist will prevented him from taking root in Israel, where he arrived at the end of 1948, a few months after the birth of the new Jewish state. «For me it was a dream,

it meant stepping on the earthly paradise that they had been talking to me about since I was a child. Many nights I slept with an empty stomach, but calm, thanks to those fables my mother told me about that one day we would go to a country for us Jews, where there would be no persecution and we would achieve total happiness.

The clash with reality was abrupt. As soon as he disembarked in the port of Haifa, they asked him what wealth he was carrying and, shortly after, they told him that he had to do military service. «I had never had money or goods, I came from a poor family. And he was horrified by uniforms and weapons.

So I left Israel shortly after». After passing through various countries, he ended up arriving with a company of dancers in Naples, where despite the fact that he did not understand a word of what people were saying, he finally felt that he had found his place in the world: Italy.