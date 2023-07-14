













Edit scene from The Big Bang Theory with Ibai, El Xokas, TheGrefg and DjMariiO with hilarious result







Yes, someone decided to create a video where the faces of these influencers and streamers replace those of the show’s characters. To do this, he resorted to the deepfake technique that is increasingly used today.

The person responsible uploaded the resulting video to TikTok on the @morethanclips account. There you can see the faces of Ibai and company in the bodies of Leonard, Sheldon, Howard and Raj.

But this parody of The Big Bang Theory it does not only include the partial appearance of these content generators.

It also has some of their most used phrases, which come from their Twitch streams. That makes this peculiar video much funnier.

And what do Ibai Llanos, El Xokas, TheGrefg and DjMariiO say about this parody with The Big Bang Theory? So far only one of them has commented on it and it is El Xokas.

Unlike other occasions, this time it didn’t irritate him, but he liked it. Precisely the reaction of this streamer can be seen in the video of @morethanclips at the bottom. Especially from seeing himself playing with others.

It’s in the episode The Big Bang Theory where Sheldon and the others ignore Penny and her friends, and their request to sleep with them.

The Xokas commented ‘could literally be us, really. If these four were playing a game, I don’t think anything would distract us’.

So this content creator corroborated what would happen if such a situation were to come true, which does not sound very likely.

