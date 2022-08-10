Paul Olortigaa dentist by profession, was for a long time the presumed cause of the death of Edit Warrior, vocalist of Corazon Serrano. At first, it was indicated that the reason for the artist’s death had been due to an aneurysm, but after investigations pressured by the public and the press, it was known that the real reason had been due to severe blows, mainly to the head and neck. , 28 in all.

The widower of one of the best voices of Serrano Heart He was preventively detained, after being a fugitive for some time. Later, he was released after 75 months in prison in the Río Seco prison. Since then, what has become of Paul Olórtiga, who was involved in the death of the singer?

What has become of the life of Paul Olórtiga?

In the year 2015, the First Appeals Chamber of the Superior Court of Piura ordered the release of Olórtiga, but made it conditional on a trial under restricted appearance. Also, it was determined that the defendant pay a guarantee of S / 25,000.

Currently, the case of the death of Edita Guerrero has not been fully clarified, so Paul Olórtiga is still carrying out a judicial process. From Piura, the pertinent instances rescheduled the Accusation Control hearing for the death of the singer in June, for November 14, 15, 16 and 17.

Paul Olortiga and Edita Guerrero. Photo: diffusion

What is Paul Olórtiga accused of?

The audience responds mainly to the alleged claims that the authorities hold against him, which are femicide and parricide to the detriment of the deceased vocalist of Corazón Serrano, Edita Guerrero Neyra.

The thesis maintained by the Public Prosecutor’s Office is that Olórtiga pushed Edita Guerrero down the stairs, causing serious injuries to her body and head, which later caused her death. Therefore, the aneurysm thesis is thus ruled out.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that Paul Olórtiga is a dentist by profession, so when he regained his freedom he has continued in this field. In statements given to a local media, Olórtiga made known his discomfort about his imprisonment in jail.

Paul Olórtiga currently performs his profession, being a dentist. Photo: composition LR/capture/instagram/@paul_olortiga

Paul Olórtiga defends himself against the accusations of murder

“My life was ruined and I am starting from scratch. I have seen my office and I have cried because I feel sorry for how it is. I have to start over, but now I can’t, because I want to be with my family, with my father who has a heart condition and with my mother who is ill, “she mentioned.

Today, he works as an oral rehabilitator in a specialized dental center. Likewise, he has continued to care for his minor children. Regarding his legal situation, Paul Olórtiga’s lawyer mentioned to local media that he has not ruled out the possibility of requesting compensation from the State for judicial errors.

Memorable songs by Edita Guerrero

Edita Guerrero’s voice faded, but her songs remained to be remembered. At concerts she continues to sing songs like “I can’t live without you”, “Broken alists”, “Give me back the ring” and her last song “Dying of love”.

New hearing of the Edita Guerrero case

During the last hearing in the Piura Superior Court of Justice, Judge Christian Roberto Carlos Becerra of the Third Preparatory Investigation Court of Piura rescheduled the accusation control hearing in the Edita Guerrero case for November 2022 to determine the responsibility of those involved.

New hearing of the Edita Guerrero case. Photo: AFP

Corazón Serrano pays tribute to Edita Guerrero

In 2021, the Corazón Serrano group paid tribute to Edita Guerrero for her 7 years of death. During the concert, her hit songs were played.

“Great tribute to our little angel in heaven. A very nice and different theme, with great guests”, he said in the event invitation.

The best themes of Edita Guerrero

The singer stood out for her melodious voice and romantic cumbia songs. These are some of the best known interpretations of her:

“Broken wings”

“Dying of love”

“I miss you”.

“Destiny destination”

What was the cause of Edita Guerrero’s death?

Edita Guerrero, one of the main voices of the group Corazón Serrano from San Juan, left for eternity on March 1, 2014, a few days after her 31st birthday.

But what exactly did he die of? According to the autopsy results, the final cause of his death was a central respiratory depression after vertebro-spinal cord-cervical bulbar trauma .

In addition, preliminary data indicates that a hemorrhage went unnoticed after suffering multiple severe contusions to the head, neck, chest, abdomen and extremities, which generated a traumatic brain hemorrhage.

According to the Guerrero family’s lawyer, the former member of the musical group died from multiple blows she received before being admitted to the hospital. They also detailed that in total there were 28 internal and external injuries, the most serious being a dislocation in the neck.

Edita Guerrero’s mother tells details of her marriage to Paul Olórtiga

In 2014, Beto Ortiz traveled to Piura to speak with the family of Edita Guerrero to find out details of her sudden death. Given this, the singer’s mother said that the day of her daughter’s marriage with Paul Olórtiga was not a special date for both, since the interpreter spent her wedding night at her mother’s house.

“In the marriage, he did not express himself with the enthusiasm of being her husband, he was cold. At the reception, Paul got drunk and said loudly: ‘come on!’ I found it very cold. My daughter gave me a lot of sorrow the day of her marriage. On the day of the wedding night, she slept at my house, not with her husband, ”she pointed out.

Fans of Edita Guerrero went to the house of Paul Olórtiga

After the death of the member of Corazón Serrano was announced and it will be indicated to Paul Olortiga as one of the culprits in the death of Edit Warrior. However, the judge suspended the hearing on the preventive detention of the Piuran. Given this, the singer’s fans went to the dentist’s home to show their rejection.

What was Paul Olórtiga, Edita Guerrero’s widower, investigated for?

In 2016, everyone believed that Paul Olortiga would be investigated only for serious injuries and family violence against Edit Warrior. However, the First Criminal Court of Appeals amended the plan to the Third Preparatory Investigation Court of Piura and it was thus that judges Daniel Meza, Elvira Rentería and Hernán Ruiz reopened the investigation against the dentist for the alleged crime of parricide and femicide to the detriment of the member of Corazón Serrano.