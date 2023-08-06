In any case, it is more different from a 911 S/T.

The undersigned does not understand Porsches. Or more specifically, 911s. There, I said it. A new 911 S/T was recently released, for example, which should cost 130,000 euros more than the almost identical GT3 TP. Yet all 1,963 copies are quickly gone. The main problem – and Jeremy Clarkson has pointed it out before – is that they are all very similar.

So then you’ve worked hard all your life and you can finally buy an expensive sports car, then you buy the most generic one there is. You can also buy an Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Jaguar F-Type, Ferrari Roma, Lotus Emira or Corvette. All cars that the little boy next door likes much more. But we want 911s and can’t get enough of them. There is a special for them EDIT g11 by EditAutomotive.

911 that looks like another 911

What they did at Edit Automotive: they grab a 911 by the drudgery. It is then completely rebuilt so that it looks like… another 911! Unbelievable, what a fantasy. The basis for the car is the 911 of the 997 generation. This Porsche was then visually and technically addressed.

In terms of appearance, they went for the classic 911 look. At the rear they tried to imitate the OG-911. So with the very low taillights. Somewhere the bottom doesn’t seem to be completely in proportion and to match the rest of the car.

You may have to see it in person to see if it’s brilliant (or not). The front has also been modified. The new body parts are all made of carbon fiber.

Engineering EDIT g11

What they do from a technical point of view is very cool. You can choose from a 3.6 or 3.8 liter boxer engine, both with liquid cooling, but without turbos. The engine is completely revised, with new IMS bearings and improved cylinder walls. So you can deal with it for a while.

Furthermore, the EDIT g11 has forged wheels, a sports exhaust system, GT3 brakes, limited slip differential and Öhlins shock absorbers as standard.

Everything stands and falls with the price, of course. The Edit Automotive g11 is available from 170,000 euros. The company will only build 99. That is really a lot for a restomod that no one has heard of (yet).

It’s great that you can choose a new paint color and interior color. So you can configure it to your own wishes. In 911 country, 170 grand is not that much nowadays and the 997 is one of the coolest models, even with the hydraulic power steering. So what are you going to do? A young 911 GT3 TP and this EDIT g11 or waiting for a 911 S/T?

