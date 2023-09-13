Edison, thus, will grow in the solar and industrial sector. Here is the group’s plan

Edison Next has signed an important agreement in the renewable energy sector with BM from Trentino. The group is preparing to grow in solar thanks to a joint ventures which will allow him to go from 49% up to 100% with the final objective of grounding – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – 500 MW of photovoltaic capacity in five years. The alliance is realized by the newco Nyox, which brought together key assets of Polytech, the BM subsidiary. It will be equipped, among other things, with a proprietary platform for intelligent remote management of photovoltaic systems.

It will also have – continues Il Sole – one logistics capacity which will allow it to be particularly reactive: all elements that convinced Edison Next, led by Giovanni Brianza, the quality of the investment. In detail the joint venture will initially see Polytech in the majorityeven if Foro Buonaparte will still have a very qualified minority with a 49% stake.

