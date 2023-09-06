Edison, three consortiums interested in natural gas storage. Expressions of interest

It also reopens in the fall the storage lot of natural gas, Edison tackle the dossier after the summer break. In fact, the will start in mid-September market testing procedure which will then, in a subsequent phase, be used to collect the any expressions of interest by candidates to take over a piece of infrastructure strategy for the country’s energy security. The group led by the CEO Nicola Monti – we read in the Corriere della Sera – in fact owns a storage hub with three concessions in Collalto (in the province of Treviso), Cellino (Teramo) and San Potito and Cotignola (Ravenna), for a total capacity of approximately one billion cubic metres. As for the rating, the estimates circulated before the summer for Edison Stoccaggio went around 650 millionbased on a Rab (Regulated asset base) of approximately 500 million.

A figure – continues Il Corriere – which could bring the expectations of the Italian energy company controlled by Edf. Meanwhile, potential candidates have started some evaluations. Starting from snam (advisor Rothschild and Société Générale), i.e. the national champion who operates nine storage centers and is the largest operator in the sector. Hence the natural buyer.

