Edison look to a financial partner with a participation between 30 and 49% to enter the division renewables and aims to invest around 3 billion between now and 2030 to increase its gigawatts in wind and photovoltaics from 1 to 4. He said it Nicola Monti, CEO of the French-owned energy group Edf, in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Reuters had anticipated the news in early May. The manager gave a similar interview to Sole 24 Ore. “We started a reflection on entering the vehicle in which we group all the wind and photovoltaic assets, Edison renewables, of a minority financial partner who accompanies us with a view to a long-term presence, thus embracing the company’s business plan “, says Monti.

When asked what share the new shareholder will have, the manager replies: “In wind power we are the second largest national operator, while in photovoltaics we are still” small “. We want to accelerate. Certainly not by 5%. To get financial support, you can go from 30 to 49% “. The manager explains that the development plan to 2030 plans to increase the gigawatts in wind and photovoltaics from 1 to 4 overall.” Three gigawatts of growth require around 3 billion investment between now and 2030 “, has explained.