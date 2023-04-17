Edisonoperator active in the Italian energy market and the oldest energy company in Europe with 140 years of history, announces the renewal of the collaboration with AWS until 2027. The agreement, explains a note, aims to further accelerate the digital evolution path started with AWS in 2019 to achieve ever greater efficiency and performance for the benefit of the company’s commitment to the country’s ecological transition. Edison has long been engaged in digital transformation through the evolution and engineering of processes. During 2023, the Company will conclude the total migration to the cloud on AWS by completely reengineering the applications (typical example the SAP HANA system). Edison’s goal is a complete digital overhaul of processes and applications with objectives of performance, safety, efficiency and the use of big data analysis and management. In particular, Edison has developed multiple projects with AWS services, such as, for example, an Enterprise Data Platform (EDP) which collects and manages the company data necessary for the development of innovative, efficient and effective solutions at the service of customers and infrastructures internal. Among the benefits induced by this management there is also the reduction of the environmental impact through the decarbonisation of the company’s IT processes. “We are pleased to announce the renewal of our collaboration with AWS, which is functional to target the digital evolution path started a few years ago”, commented George Columbus, HR and ICT director of Edison. “AWS has provided us with the IT infrastructure necessary to power the development of innovative business solutions that allow us to grow our businesses faster thanks to tools such as AI, machine learning and IoT. The opportunity to continue this collaboration which is also giving significant support to all the company’s Divisions involved in the ecological transition”.

“Edison’s focus on customers and innovation over the past 140 years is why it remains a leading energy supplier in Italy. Migrating its critical business applications to AWS allows Edison to put data at the heart of its business to automate processes, increase efficiency, and improve customer experience,” said Alessandra Antonelli, Deputy Country Manager, AWS Italy. “Combining Edison’s expertise with leveraging the broad capabilities of AWS will help the company continue to evolve its business to anticipate customer needs while driving sustainable innovation in its operations.” As part of its commitment to the country’s ecological transition, Edison has set itself the goal of reaching 5GW of installed renewable power by 2030. Using the Enterprise Data Platform and taking advantage of advanced machine learning services such as Amazon SageMaker, Edison has created a ‘Digital Twin’ of its renewable plants, i.e. a cloud-based model to optimize their operational management and maintenance. The model plays a fundamental role in allowing Edison to enhance control over the production of renewable energy, improve plant efficiency and management, optimize the flexibility of the energy mix and ensure, thanks to production forecasting, the planning of maintenance in order to maximize renewable production.

Similarly, in an increasingly evolved and competitive market context, Edison is generating innovative solutions at the service of its customers made possible thanks to the AWS cloud. For example, Edison Energia’s My Edison App offers residential customers who sign up for an electricity and/or gas offer a vast range of services just a click away. Among the most innovative features of the app, the customer can access Edison CoCo, an avant-garde service that allows you to monitor and optimize your home’s energy consumption. These initiatives earned the title of Product of the Year in the energy services category for My Edison and Edison CoCo which convinced and satisfied the 12,000 consumers interviewed as part of the survey conducted by Circana for the 2023 edition of Elected Product of the Year (survey on 12,000 consumers carried out by Circana for the 2023 edition of ‘Elect product of the year’). Edison therefore confirms, also thanks to the digital evolution process, its commitment to the forefront of the challenge of energy transition, through the development of renewable and low-carbon generation, energy and environmental services and sustainable mobility, in full harmony with the Plan National Integrated Energy and Climate (PNIEC) and the objectives of the European Green Deal.