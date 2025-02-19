Edison Next, a subsidiary of Edison and the French EDF, has installed in Buñol (Valencia) a photovoltaic plant of more than 6,000m2 For the Valencian company Faerch.

Located in the facilities that the company has in the Valencian municipality, the plant has a power of 1,271 kWP, which will allow a 1,612 MWh photovoltaic self -consumption (equivalent to 9.5% of its annual energy demand).

With this initiative, the company aims to achieve a 29% energy savingsequivalent to 54,192 euros per year.

In addition, the company provides that the efficiency of the plant will increase as the years go by, so that savings rise to 173,770 euros per year at 16 years Since its implementation. Once 25 years concluded, Faerch estimated savings should be almost three million euros.

In parallel, this project will avoid the Issuance of 533 tons of CO2 a yearwhich would be equivalent, according to Edison Next Calclos, to plant 1,761 trees every year.

It will be Edison itself to the maintenance of silver.