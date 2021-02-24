Edison Flores and Ana Siucho will be the parents of a girl. This was confirmed by the wife of the Peruvian footballer through a publication of Instagram.

After telling that he had undergone a ultrasound to find out the sex of your baby, the future mother showed the result of the examination.

“Nothing has been more mine than you, I love you little chick,” wrote Roberto Siucho’s sister. On the photograph he put a bow and pink heart.

On December 21, Edison Flores and Ana Siucho announced that they were expecting a baby.

“Paper weddings. Happy first year of marriage, my Chichi. Nothing makes me happier than celebrating 3 by 3. Without a doubt, the best gift. I love you, ”the young woman wrote in that Instagram post.

After the news, Ana Siucho did not stop to give more information about the state of pregnancy she was in.

Ana Siucho revealed the sex of her baby. Photo: capture / Instagram

Ana Siucho dedicates a message to Edison Flores

The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing a cute photo on their social media. The footballer’s wife dedicated an emotional message to him reaffirming her love for her daughter’s future father.

“My 14 forever. We won the lottery with you Edison Flores. We love you, ”he wrote Siucho referring to the family they are forming.

The post moved his followers, who did not stop showing emotion in the messages.

The couple is expecting their first child. Photo: Instagram / Ana Siucho capture

Ana Siucho shows off her pregnancy in a photo shoot

In anticipation of how Edison Flores’s wife is carrying her pregnancy, Rodrigo González shared, from his Instagram stories, a short video of the tender photoshoot that they took with the future mother.

“Ana Siucho in a photo session shows her advanced pregnancy”Reads the publication written by the presenter of Amor y fuego.

