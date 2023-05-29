Edison Flores and Ana Siucho have taken great care to throw a party that remains in the memory of their first daughter, despite the fact that she has just turned 2 years old. The couple would have spent a large sum of money at this meeting attended by friends and family, to celebrate the little girl’s birthday. Through their stories of instagramthe soccer player’s wife shared what this celebration was and showed the decoration in detail, which had a theme of “a world of candy”, to which were later added the Disney princesses.

What things did the party of the daughter of Edison Flores and Ana Siucho have?

The daughter of Edison Flores and Ana Siucho will have nothing to envy the daughters of the clan kardashians. The little girl was able to enjoy her own “Alba Candy World”. This celebration took place in a large garden that took the guest to a ‘world of candy’, had great candy-themed decorations and tables full of snacks.

The most fun for the children were the inflatable games in the garden. As well as early stimulation games for the little ones. The children’s show was in charge of the Disney princesses, in this case, Rapunzel and Jasmine were the ones who animated the party.

In the same way, parents could also enjoy the meeting in an area with white furniture.

Will Edison Flores and Ana Siucho be parents again?

In March of this year, Edison Flores and Ana Siucho confirmed that they would become parents for the second time, although the sex of the baby is still unknown. The couple announced this news on their social networks with the following message: “We couldn’t be happier to finally share this news with you. Alaba will be a big sister. Now we will celebrate everything in fours. What a blessing!”