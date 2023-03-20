the pregnancy of Ana Siucho It made Edison Flores very happy, who did not hesitate to post photos on his social networks to celebrate the upcoming arrival of his second baby, one more member of the family that will brighten everyone’s hearts. The couple is in a very beautiful stage of their marriage and, after attending a family event, the professional took a snapshot to show off her tender tummy with all her followers, who also hope to meet the second child her.

Ana Siucho shows pregnancy belly on social networks

Through her official Instagram account, Ana Siucho published a story in which she looks very happy, wearing a blue dress that showed her small pregnancy belly. Apparently, the influencer and Edison Flores were invited to a wedding, where they spent pleasant moments with their relatives.

” title=” Ana Siucho shows off her tender pregnancy belly in marriage. Photo: @anasiucho/Instagram ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Ana Siucho shows off her tender pregnancy belly in marriage. Photo: @anasiucho/Instagram

Edison Flores and Ana Siucho are expecting their second baby

On Saturday March 18, Edison Flores and Ana Siucho They made their loyal followers happy by announcing that they are expecting their second child. Both published the photograph of a pregnancy test that confirms the pregnancy of the professional, who, at first, had problems conceiving her first daughter.

“We cannot be happier to finally share this news with you. Alaba will be a big sister. Now we will celebrate everything in fours. What a blessing!”, can be read in the description of the post.