Edison, the energy group celebrating 140 years, has announced its development plans up to 2030 and ambitions to 2040. The main objective is to accelerate the energy transition in Italy, with a plan that envisages investments of 10 billion euros between 2023 and 2030. Of these, 85% will be in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These investments will include approximately 5 billion euros for renewable energy, 1 billion for flexibility systems, 2.5 billion for energy services aimed at decarbonizing consumption and 1-2 billion for activities in the gas sector and to expand the portfolio clients. Edison aims to double EBITDA by 2030, bringing it to between 2 and 2.2 billion euros compared to 1.1 billion in 2022.

The key change in the industrial portfolio will be to ensure that activities with zero or almost zero direct emissions represent 70% of EBITDA, compared to 35% in the last three years. This transformation will be financed through operating cash flows and with a debt level in line with the investment grade rating. Edison intends to continue to play a crucial role in the country’s energy security and autonomy, focusing attention on green gases such as hydrogen and biomethane. The goal is to satisfy 20% of Italian gas demand with green gas by 2030, representing approximately 5% of the portfolio. The company also expects an increase in hiring, averaging around 300 new employees per year through 2030.

Furthermore, Edison considers nuclear energy as a generation source with low CO2 emissions and is focusing on innovative technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). The objective is to develop two nuclear plants of 340 MW each with SMR technology between 2030 and 2040, enhancing the technological skills of the shareholder EDF.

Nicola Monti, CEO of Edison, underlined that Edison is a leader in the energy transition and aims to contribute responsibly to the future of the country by guaranteeing the security, stability and autonomy of the national energy system.