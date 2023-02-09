Thinking of having the best possible level for the World Cup, Cavani accepted an offer from Valencia and ruled out multiple millionaire destinations such as MLS, Liga MX, Brazil and even the territory of the sheikhs. That being the case, the Uruguayan arrived in the league to form part of the orange squad, a decision that in the end has not been positive for the striker, since his presence in the World Cup was not very relevant and the level shown with the ‘ché’ team nothing is being highlighted.
At the same time that Valencia is living, which is a team without a soul and with very poor football, Edinson does not have good records with the Spanish team at all. Perhaps he is experiencing his worst stage in Europe, and so it is not ruled out not only that he will leave the orange team, but also football on the old continent, since in America they are already looking for him and he could well follow in the footsteps of the path he has traced. Luis Suarez.
They report that Santos from Brazil intends to once again seek the signing of Cavani after failing in the last summer market. The Brazilian giant could put a very tempting offer on the ‘matador’ table, suddenly making him the highest paid in the squad and contacts are expected to begin in the following days. Edinson can now negotiate as a free player, so it is clear that the black and white will have a lot of competition from various leagues in the world for this signing.
