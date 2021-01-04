Edinson Cavani, Manchester United player. AFP7 via Europa Press / Europa Press

The English Federation (FA) has sanctioned with three games and fined 100,000 pounds sterling (more than 111,000 euros) to the Uruguayan striker of Manchester United Edinson Cavani, for considering that he used racist language in a response to a fan through social networks .

The one from Salto wrote ‘Thank you black’ in a response on his Instagram account to one of the people who congratulated him on his performance against Southampton, when he scored two goals that helped his team to come back from 2-0.

For this reason, the FA accused him of improper conduct and for violating the regulations with a publication “insulting and / or abusive and / or inappropriate and / or that discredited the game”, although said word in South America has an affective connotation, as it tried clarify the attacker himself, who proceeded to quickly erase what was written. The South American had until next Monday to argue, but preferred to accept the charges and the corresponding punishment.

United, who will lose Cavani for the duels against Aston Villa, of the Premier, Manchester City, of the Carabao Cup semifinals, and Watford, of the FA Cup, once again reiterated their defense against the Uruguayan forward.

Edinson Cavani was unaware that his words could have been misinterpreted and sincerely apologized for the post and for everyone who was offended. Despite his sincere belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank you to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he decided not to challenge the accusation, out of respect and solidarity with the FA, and the fight against racism in football, “he said, trusting that it is finally “clear” that the player “is not racist, nor was there any racist intention in connection with his accusation.”