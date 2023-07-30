The Uruguayan striker edinson cavanirecently separated from the Spanish Valencia, is a new player for the Argentine Boca Juniors, where he will serve until December 2024, as announced by the entity ‘xeneize’ on its social networks this Saturday.

After weeks of uncertainty and rumors, related to the negotiation of the Uruguayan international to leave Valencia, where he still had another year on his contract, on this day the arrival of Cavani to the La Ribera entity was confirmed, where he will be his third reinforcement after the arrival of Tigre’s right-back Lucas Blondel and Vélez’s winger Lucas Janson.

Cavani will carry the ’10’

The ‘xeneize’ club had released two foreign places a few days ago to advance the signing of the former player from Naples, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, among others, and to be able to register the striker on the list for the Copa Libertadores.

In a brief message on Instagram, the La Ribera club published this Saturday on a blue plate with the word “Reinforcements” in yellow letters (the official colors of the entity): “Edinson Cavani agreed to join Boca until December 2024.”

In addition, on Twitter he spread an image with a suitcase decorated with stickers of the Uruguayan flag, on which was a beret (of which the former Spanish Valencia player usually uses) and next to it a pot, a complement used to transport the thermos and the mate, a container in which this typical drink from the Río de la Plata and southern Brazil is taken. According to journalistic versions, the player would travel to Uruguay to visit his family in Salto and, later, he would arrive in Buenos Aires to pass the medical examination and stamp his signature for 18 months.

The arrival of Cavani to the auriazul entity is a dream of the vice president, the former soccer player Juan Román Riquelme, who longed for his incorporation as a quality leap to reach the goal of the seventh Libertadores and match the ‘King of Cups’, the Argentine Independent, the only in history to achieve the seven conquests.

The list in good faith could only be submitted until this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. GMT), with a grace period until Monday. With this confirmation, Cavani will be able to be incorporated into the ‘xeneize’ ranks for next week’s duel against Uruguayan Nacional, precisely one of the teams that had shown interest in signing him.

Early this Saturday, Valencia had issued a statement, in which they announced that they had reached an agreement for the contractual separation that would bind them until June 2024. Cavani came to Europe from the Uruguayan Danube in 2006 to sign for the Palermo, from which he went to Naples in 2010, where he played three seasons before joining French PSG, where he played seven seasons.

In 2020, he moved to Manchester United and, after two years in the Premier League, he joined Valencia. Winner of the Copa América with Uruguay in 2011, at the club level Cavani won a Uruguayan Championship on the Danube, the Italian Cup with Napoli and all possible French soccer titles with Paris Saint-Germain, where he played between 2013 and 2020 .

In the last three years he played 87 games and was injured for 207 days, starting for English Manchester United, where he scored 21 goals in two seasons, before moving on to Valencia, where he scored seven goals.

EFE

